Mississippi Woman Killed After Crashing into St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle

St. Charles Parish – On February 27, 2022, shortly after 3:30 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 212.8 on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge in St. Charles Parish. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 23-year-old Alexis Jones of Woodville, Mississippi.

The initial investigation revealed a St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy was driving a fully marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit on I-10 West near MP 212.8. The Deputy stopped his vehicle in the left lane with the emergency lights activated to assist blocking the roadway for a disabled 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in a previous crash. Jones approached the location driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra. Jones failed to stop and impacted the rear of the patrol unit. The initial impact caused the Tahoe to move forward and impact the Camaro.

Jones was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The front seat passenger in the Nissan was also unrestrained, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At the time of the crash, the Deputy and the driver of the Camaro were outside of their vehicles speaking about the first crash. They were uninjured during this crash.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Jones. Toxicology samples were collected from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Impairment continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes. Have a plan and designate a driver before you decide to drink. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Having a plan and making safe decisions could be the difference for tomorrow.