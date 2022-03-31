Michael Warren

“Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time at East Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1124 Jerusalem Ave., Picayune, MS. for Michael Paul Warren, Sr., age 44 of Picayune, MS. Rev. Brian K. Dees Pastor/Officiant. He entered into eternal rest surrounded by his beloved wife and family on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Michael was the loving husband of DeQuanna Littles-Warren, affectionally knows as “Monique”. They met June 16, 2003 and vowed their love with family and friends on March 22, 2014 and to this union a son was born, his legacy, Michael Paul Warren, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, DeQuanna Littles-Warren; his legacy, son Michael Paul Warren, Jr; aunt, Debra Warren-Cyprian; mother, Joyce Warren; sister, Carmela-Warren (Jason) Parkers; three brothers, Corey Warren Benoit and Terrell Thorne; uncles, EJ Warren, Jr. (Bridget) and Troy Warren; devoted cousin, Daisha Cyrprian; two god-children, Carleigh and Carlton Guillotte II; mother-in-law, Geraldine Littles, four brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

