MGCCC faces archrivals at Perk
Published 3:02 pm Monday, March 28, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be hosting the top-ranked team in the country Tuesday when its archrivals make the short trip from Poplarville.
Pearl River visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field for a doubleheader which starts at 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10280635.
Records
- MGCCC: 9-14/4-4 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
- Pearl River: 19-5/7-1 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC split a doubleheader at Hinds on Wednesday, winning the first 11-1 before dropping the second 18-7.
- Pearl River beat Coahoma 11-1 and 15-4 on Saturday.
Previous Meeting
On March 10, 2021, Pearl River swept the Bulldogs 2-1 in 10 innings and 10-6.
Notes
- Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) leads the MACCC with four complete games and two shutouts, and he’s third in wins (four). He has a 2.72 ERA, which is seventh-best in the conference.
- Reed has a 16-inning shutout streak.
Three Ahead
- Saturday, April 2: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 2/5 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 6: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 2/5 p.m.
