MGCCC faces archrivals at Perk

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be hosting the top-ranked team in the country Tuesday when its archrivals make the short trip from Poplarville.

Pearl River visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field for a doubleheader which starts at 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10280635.

Records

MGCCC: 9-14/4-4 MACCC, T-5 th place in conference

place in conference Pearl River: 19-5/7-1 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader at Hinds on Wednesday, winning the first 11-1 before dropping the second 18-7.

Pearl River beat Coahoma 11-1 and 15-4 on Saturday.

Previous Meeting

On March 10, 2021, Pearl River swept the Bulldogs 2-1 in 10 innings and 10-6.

Notes

Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) leads the MACCC with four complete games and two shutouts, and he’s third in wins (four). He has a 2.72 ERA, which is seventh-best in the conference.

Reed has a 16-inning shutout streak.

Three Ahead

Saturday, April 2: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 2/5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.

Saturday, April 9: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 2/5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.