Methamphetamine found during traffic stop, and service of warrant

Several suspects were arrested for drug related offenses during separate operations either conducted by or assisted by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 20, deputies with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving near the intersection of Jackson Landing Road and Grover Barrett Road, said Sheriff David Allison.

Using investigative techniques, deputies gained enough evidence to conduct a search in the vehicle, where a sock cap was found on the passenger seat. In the cap was a wallet and pack of cigarettes, later determined to belong to 36-year-old Daniel Jackson of 2951 Jackson Landing Rd.

In the pack of cigarettes, deputies found methamphetamine, leading to Jackson being arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Allison said when it was determined the driver was not involved with the possession of methamphetamine, that person was given a verbal warning for careless driving and released on scene.

During another case worked on Jan. 25, staff with the Sheriff’s Department assisted the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Agency with serving a warrant at 155 Whitehead Lane, Carriere the home of 34-year-old Jacob Whitehead, Allison said.

While serving the warrant, a search of the home located a distribution amount of methamphetamine along with a rifle that did not have a visible serial number. The team also came into contact with another resident of the home, 46-year-old Sonya Bradstreet, who was determined to have a warrant for parole violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Allison said both residents of the home were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and the rifle was turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives where it will be destroyed because it did not have a visible serial number.

Allison said he and his team would like to thank MBN, the DEA and U.S. Attorney’s Office for getting the alleged drug dealers off the streets of Pearl River County.