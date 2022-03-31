Men’s, women’s tennis pick up wins at Northeast Mississippi

On Feb. 25, both the SMCC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams found success at home against Northeast Mississippi.

Fast-forward about a month later and it was déjà vu for both teams once again against the Tigers as the Men picked up an 8-1 win while the Women hung on with a 5-4 win in Tuesday’s road match

On the women’s side in doubles play, the Lady Bears claimed only one victory of three as the team of Jaslyn Young and Kelsey Jones were on the right side of an 8-5 decision. In singles play, however, SMCC shined as Larina Anderson (6-2, 6-2), Skyla Preston (6-0, 6-0), Young (6-3, 6-2) and Anne Speights (6-1, 6-2) all picked up wins.

On the men’s side, the teams of Canden Grantham and Caleb Boutwell (8-6), Parker Wilks and Dontavius McCoy (8-5) and J.P. Johnson and Ryan Simmons (8-2) were all victorious. In singles play, Grantham (6-3, 6-2), McCoy (6-2, 6-2), Simmons (6-0, 6-0), Johnson (6-0, 6-0) and Wilks (6-0, 6-2) all won.

Next up for both teams are home matches on Friday against Itawamba.