Highway 11 widening project medians nearing completion

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is nearly finished with the installation of concrete medians as part of a widening project along Highway 11 in Picayune.

“We are very close to finishing that up probably here in the next couple weeks, ” said MDOT engineer Dexter Childs.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, MDOT will install new light poles on the east side of the street and prepare to add more asphalt. Following that work, crews will conduct a surface lift along with street striping.

Drivers will need to be aware of shifting traffic patterns through the remaining phase of construction until completion.

“This is our final configuration before the permanent lanes (are finished),” said Childs.

Tuesday’s storm pushed the schedule back slightly but Childs says crews are still on schedule to finish the project by this summer. The project’s impact on traffic should be concluded by May, Childs said.