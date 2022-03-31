Maroon Tide track meet results

The Maroon Tide Track and Field team placed top three in nine events at the Tylertown Track Meet.

In the field events, Isaac Brice placed first in high jump, clearing 6’ 9”, Amayiah Mark placed first in discus with a throw of 83’5” and Raziyah Brown placed first in long jump with a 16’3”.

In the races, Cade Desselle finished first in the 1600m run with a time of 5:18. Desselle also placed first in 800m with a time of 2:05 and he placed second in the 3200m with a time of 12:21. The boy’s 4×4 relay finished third.

That race featured Tamauz Oatis to start, then Robert Williams, then Niquis Ratcliff and Amari Johnson as their anchored leg. They finished with a time of 43.13 seconds.

Rauol Ramos placed first in the 3200m with a time of 12:20. Jessiah Conte placed third in the 400m races with a time of 53.40 seconds.

Next, the Maroon Tide will have a meet on Friday, April 8 at West Harrison High School.