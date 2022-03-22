Maroon Tide take first district win over the Hurricanes

Published 11:15 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

The Picayune Maroon Tide baseball team opened district play with a big win over the West Harrison Hurricanes.
Monday night the Maroon Tide racked up 10 runs over the Hurricanes’ two runs.
Both teams tied 1-1 at the bottom of the third inning but the Maroon Tide scored four runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth, and three in the seventh.
Statistically, the team had a total of eight RBIs. Dawson Under led the way with three and Brady Robertson followed with two RBIs.
Chris Davis also led the way with four runs.
Tanner Busby had a good throwing night striking out seven Hurricanes batters.

Next, the Maroon Tide will rematch the Hurricanes at home this Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

