Maroon Tide fall to Bulldogs 4-2, rematch set for Friday

On Tuesday, the Picayune Maroon Tide lost to the Vancleave Bulldogs 4-2. The Bulldogs led the Maroon Tide the entire game, 2-1 after three innings then led 4-2 after six innings.

Maroon Tide’s Chris Davis and Cooper Moreaux scored the team’s two runs and Tanner Busby pitched the entire game allowing one error, four hits, and four runs. This puts the Maroon Tide at 5-7 on the season with a rematch against the Bulldogs (5-5) this Friday at 7 p.m.