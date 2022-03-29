Maroon Tide baseball go split two games over the weekend

On Friday, Picayune’s Maroon Tide baseball team beat district opponent the West Harrison Hurricanes 13-3. That was followed by a quick turn around on Saturday against non-district opponents Stone Tomcats where Picayune lost 8-3.

Against the Tomcats, the Maroon Tide led only once, 1-0 in the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Stine scored four runs. At the top of the sixth, the Maroon Tide put up two runs, bringing the score to 4-3 in favor of the Tomcats. Picayune answered back, scoring another four runs and clinched the win.

Statistically, the Maroon Tide had three RBI’s courtesy of Chris Davis’ two and one from Dawson Underwood.

The four runs were scored by Davis, Underwood combined with two by Cooper Moreaux.

The Maroon Tide had a four pitcher rotation, who combined for seven strikeouts.

Against the Hurricanes, the Maroon Tide took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, but in the following two innings Picayune scored 1 run then two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Statistically, the Maroon Tide had a total of 12 RBIs.

Four Maroon Tide runners scored two runs while five other runners scored one run. Brady Robertson pitched the entire game, striking out six hitters.

Next, the Maroon Tide (9-11 overall, 2-0 in district) will be at Long Beach to play the Bearcats (8-6 overall, 1-1 in district) this on March 29 at 7 p.m.