MAC/Mississippi Sports Medicine All- Star Basketball Games Set For Tip-Off

(CLINTON, MS) The Mississippi Sports Medicine North/South Girls and Boys All-Star Basketball Games will be played on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the A. E. Wood Coliseum, Mike Jones Court, on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton, MS. The 1A/2A/3A girls’ game will tip off at 12 Noon with the 1A/2A/3A boys’ game starting at approximately 2:00 PM. The 4A/5A/6A girls contest will begin at 4:00 PM with the boys’ game beginning at approximately 6:00 PM. Admission for the games will be $10.00 and MAC cards will be accepted.

This year marks the 58th annual girls’ games and the 68th annual boys tilt.

The games will only be available for broadcast on an internet stream at Friday Night Under The Lights at fnutl.com or the MAC Network on the web site at mscoaches.com/mac-network/livestream. The games will also be available for streaming on Apple TV, Roku, & Firestick.

The girls North 1A/2A/3A team will be coached by Brent Kuhl of Nettleton and Jackie Vuncannon of Walnut while the South 1A/2A/3A squad will be guided by Holly Moncrief of Puckett and Charles Neely of Our Lady Academy. The boys North 1A/2A/3A team will be led by Danny Crawford of Noxubee County and Anthony Davis of Thomas E. Edwards while the South 1A/2A/3A team is coached by Jerrial Dawson of Morton and Cedric Armstrong of West Bolivar.

The girls North 4A/5A/6A squad is led by Kyle Heard of Pontotoc and Blake Jones of Hernando while the South 4A/5A/6A team will be paced by Greta Ainsworth of Pass Christian and Candace Foster of Brandon. The boys North 4A/5A/6A team will be coached by Chico Potts of Gentry and Kelvin Carter of Vicksburg while the South 4A/5A/6A squad will be guided by Brandon Jennings of Petal and Pat Bridges of Lawrence County.

In 2021, the North 1A/2A/3A girls edged the South 64 to 62 to take over the series lead at 2-1. The South 1A/2A/3A boys defeated the North 74 to 67 to gain command in the series at 2-1. In the 4A/5A/6A games, the North girls toppled the South 63 to 58 to slice the South’s lead in the series to 2-1. The North 4A/5A/6A boys won their third consecutive game over the South 73 to 71 by surviving a last second shot by the South to take a 3-0 series lead. Overall, in all games played in the series, the North girls hold a 33-27 series lead while the South boys have a 41-29 edge in their contests.

Rosters and all-star series history is included with this release.

For more information, contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020 or www.mscoaches.com.