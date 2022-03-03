Lucille McArthur

Lucille Renee Prather McArthur of Covington, Louisiana passed away on Monday, February28, 2022, at the age of 59.

Lucille was a longtime resident of Picayune, Mississippi before moving to Covington. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her mother, Brenda Loveless; daughter, Candace McArthur; brother, Timmy Prather (Ginger); sister, Tammy Prather Mele (Mallery); grandchild, David Sawyer McArthur; and many nieces and nephews.

She is Preceded by her father, William Earl Prather; brother, William Earl Prather; and sister, Tracy Prather Kellar (Bryan Kellar).

Graveside visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday March 3, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.