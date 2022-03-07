Logan Earns Top-10 Finish at Desert Mountain Classic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Junior Hunter Logan ended his time at the Desert Mountain Classic in seventh place, marking his second straight top-10 effort this season and the third of his career.

Mississippi State’s men’s golf team will return to Starkville with fifth-place team finish. The Bulldogs carded 42 birdies and three eagles throughout the competition. State’s overall score was 877 (16-over).

“Obviously disappointed with the way we played today,” said head coach Dusty Smith. “We got off to a slow start and never settled into the round. We looked tentative and didn’t capitalize on a great opportunity. This one certainly hurts, but we have a resilient group and a group of guys that are made up of the right character.”

“The great thing about this week is we got experience being overnight leaders,” Smith continued. “This is a hungry group that keeps knocking on the door, it’s only a matter of time. We need to make sure we get back to living out our toughness during our week of preparation for Louisiana. We are excited to get back in the arena quickly.”

Logan’s third-round performance consisted of back-to-back birdies on Holes 16 and 17. His steady play throughout the 54-holes earned him his spot on the leaderboard at even par.

Sophomore Pedro Cruz Silva earned a career-high finish, tying for 25th. Cruz Silva shot 7-over and tacked on 11 birdies.

Competing individually for the Bulldogs, Austin Vukovits play ed steady golf in the third round, shooting even par on 14 of 18 holes. Vukovits finished tied for 39th at 10-over.

Senior Ford Clegg tied for 44th place at 11-over. Sophomore Loïc Ettlin finished tied for 52nd with senior Ben Nelson not far behind in a tied for 57th.

The Bulldogs will have a quick turnaround as they head to the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette, Louisiana, on March 14-15.

