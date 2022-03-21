Local school districts to close early tomorrow, March 22

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather, all three school districts within Pearl River County will be releasing students earlier than normal.

Picayune

School will begin at its normal time, but will be dismissed two hours earlier than normal. Buses will run as scheduled in the morning and will drop students off approximately two hours early in the afternoon.

PRC

PRC will will follow the schedule below for school dismissal times.

PRC Middle School: 11:55 a.m.

PRC High School & Endeavor School: 12:00 noon

PRC Elementary School: 1:30 p.m.

Poplarville

All schools within the Poplarville School District will release students at the following times:

Poplarville Elementary Schools, Upper and Lower — 12:10 p.m.

Poplarville High School — 12:18 p.m

Middle School of Poplarville — 12:00 p.m.