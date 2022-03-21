Local school districts to close early tomorrow, March 22

Published 6:43 pm Monday, March 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather, all three school districts within Pearl River County will be releasing students earlier than normal.
Picayune
School will begin at its normal time, but will be dismissed two hours earlier than normal. Buses will run as scheduled in the morning and will drop students off approximately two hours early in the afternoon.
PRC
PRC will will follow the schedule below for school dismissal times.
  • PRC Middle School:  11:55 a.m.
  • PRC High School & Endeavor School:  12:00 noon
  • PRC Elementary School:  1:30 p.m.

Poplarville

All schools within the Poplarville School District will release students at the following times:

Poplarville Elementary Schools, Upper and Lower — 12:10 p.m.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Poplarville High School — 12:18 p.m

Middle School of Poplarville — 12:00 p.m.

More News

Gumbo and dessert cook-off raised more than $9k

School Board seat remains vacant, Council sells two industrial park lots

Gatskie, Middle School of Poplarville Student of the Week

Lost girl found in Salem Thursday was abandoned by father

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar