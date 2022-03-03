Linda Lazarus

Linda LaRue Lazarus of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 67.

Linda was a longtime resident of Picayune since 1982. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved her family. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by the father of her children, Tim Lazarus (Leta); daughters, Robin Garton (Carl) and Tricia Lazarus (Nick Shelton); brother, Henry Menner (Amanda); and grandchildren, James Garton (Lauren), Elan Garton, Alicen Belsome, and MaKinley Smith.

She is proceeded by her parents, James LaVine and Patricia Menner (Henry); son, John Lazarus; brother, John LaVine; and sister, Cathy LaVine.

Visitation will be held by family 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Saturday March 12, 2022, at Carriere Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.