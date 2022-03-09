Lightning ends Bulldogs rally in loss

Mississippi Gulf Coast had the tying run at the plate trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning when the Bulldogs’ game against Nunez was called Tuesday night.

A thunderstorm in Chalmette caused the game to be called. Gulf Coast had scored on an RBI single by Brendan McCauley (So., Gulfport/Harrison Central) and had a runner at second with two outs.

The game was scheduled for nine innings.

Adam May (Fr., Magee/Magee) struck out nine in four innings of work, but took the hard-luck loss thanks to three unearned runs allowed on a pair of two-out errors in the second.

Alex McWhorter (So., Semmes, Ala./Faith Academy) had a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 3-1.

Nunez added a run in the fifth.

Gulf Coast will open MACCC play Saturday when Northeast Mississippi visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field. First pitch in the doubleheader has been moved up to noon, and the campus bookstore will be open from noon-3 p.m. for fans to pick up Bulldogs gear.

