Lady Maroon Tide drop close match against Biloxi

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide dropped to 8-3 overall on the season after Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Biloxi Indians.

Picayune wasn’t down the entire game. At the bottom of the forth inning the Lady Maroon Tide had a 2-0 lead. However, Biloxi answered back in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs. At the top of the seventh, the Indians added another run to gain the lead at 4-2.

At the bottom of the seventh, Barcley Martinez doubled to second base. Then, Brooklyn Kellar made a deep hit allowing Martinez to double home and Kellar to triple to third base. With no outs, the Lady Maroon Tide trailed 4-3 with Kellar on third. Kellar’s risky attempt to steal home got her out. That first out was followed by two more and the Lady Maroon Tide eventually fell to the Indians 4-3.

Next, the Lady Maroon Tide will travel to Gulfport for a double header against the Harrison Central Red Rebels. Games start at 5 and 6:30 p.m.