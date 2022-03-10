Lady Hornets fall to the Tornadoes 13-12

The Poplarville Lady Hornets held a quick 7-0 lead in the first inning during Monday’s match against the Purvis Tornadoes, but eventually fell to the visiting team 13-12.

Poplarville delivered back-to-back 2-run RBI singles with another stealing home before finishing the inning.Then, in the bottom of the second, the Tornadoes got in the game with a few Tornadoes RBIs that cut the deficit to 7-5. The Lady Hornets scored a run in the second, third and fourth innings, which extended the Lady Hornets’ lead to 10-5. The Tornadoes answered by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Hornets lost their lead and trailed 11-10 in the sixth inning after a Tornadoes two run RBI.

Tied at 12-12, the Lady Hornets had a chance to retake the lead in an extra inning, but were stopped by the Tornadoes in the top of the eighth. And the Tornadoes capitalized on that opportunity scoring a game winning run at the bottom of the inning to bring the final score to 13-12.

“The girls actually played pretty well offensively… made some defensive mistakes but overall they hit the ball really well,” said Poplarville softball Head Coach Janessa Deckwa.

“We made some key mistakes and Purvis is a good hitting team as well, we came out with a strong lead but they got through us,” Deckwa said.

The Lady Hornets move to 3-7 on the year. Next the team will host the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies on Thursday at 6:30 pm.

“I think they’ll be more competitive this year…we got to stay high off the bat and play clean defense and we’ll be fine,” said Deckwa.