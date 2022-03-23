Lady Hornets clinch big road win over Columbia

On Monday night the Poplarville Lady Hornets ran through the Columbia Wildcats 15-1.

“They swung the bat really well that night, we made a few base running mistakes that got us a couple of innings but a win’s a win,” said Poplarville Softball Head Coach Janessa Deckwa. “It was a good night overall.”

Statistics on the year show Denasia Fulton leads the team with a .511 batting average.

Kaitlynn Schonewitz leads the team with 24 hits and 18 RBI’s.

Fulton and Jaylen Peterson racked up 13 RBI’s and Addison Alexander leads the team in runs with 22.

Next the Lady Hornets will travel to play the Laurence County Cougars (1-2 in district) Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 pm.

“We’re excited for it, especially coming off our win on Monday, I’m looking forward to it and I think it will be a good matchup,” said Deckwa.