Lady Blue Devils softball clinches win over Tigers

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils move to 10-7 overall after their 11-9 win over non-district opponent Bay Tigers.

The Lady Blue Devils had a large 10-1 lead in the third inning. The Tigers built some momentum, scoring six runs in the fourth inning. That put the Lady Blue Devils’ lead down to 10-7.

The Lady Blue Devils added one run to the score in the fifth inning and the Tigers were held to two runs in the sixth inning. PRC held off the Tigers in the last inning, giving the Lady Blue Devils the 11-9 win.

Statistically, the Lady Blue Devils had eight total RBI’s, three from Jazmin Robertson and two from Carsyn Cacioppo.

The Blue Devils had contributing runs from Baylee DeVore, Kara Byrd and Izzy Martin.

Next the lady Blue Devils will host the Sumrall Bobcats (14-3) this Monday, March 28, at 5 p.m.