Lady Blue Devils grind out slugfest against the Bobcats

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils started the week off to a good start with a 10-6 win over the Sumrall Bobcats.

The non-district win advances the team to 11-7 on the year.

The Bobcats lead off at bat, and a double RBI play put the visiting team ahead 2-0 after one inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Baylee DeVore led off at the plate after connecting with the Bobcats’ first pitch and securing first base. Numerous pitching errors allowed DeVore to steal one base after another until she stole home from third. DeVore’s single handed score was the first and only run for the Lady Blue Devils in the first inning.

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the second, the Lady Blue Devils defense made great plays to give the Lady Bobcats a third out.

In the bottom of the second, a bunt by DeVore moved runners to third and second base, sacrificing her run to first. That put the Blue Devils in scoring position. PRC capitalized as Bayli Cicinello smacked at pitch up middle field, getting a double RBI. That play put her team in the lead at 3-2.

In the top of the third, a single RBI by the Bobcats tied the game. Solid defensive play by the Blue Devils prevented a change in the lead.

At the bottom of the fourth, Carsyn Cacioppo and Izzy Martin both walked, placing runners on second and first. Ashlyn Dean followed that play up with her fourth home run of the season and gave the Lady Blue Devils a 6-3 lead to close the inning.

In the top of the fifth, the Bobcats answered back with a homerun. With a runner already on second, the play dug into the Lady Blue Devils’ lead. Good defense and a trick out pitch by Jazmin Robertson prevented any further runs for the Bobcats.

In the bottom of the fifth and leading 6-5, the Lady Blue Devils added one run to the score courtesy of a Storme Boggs third to home base steal.

Leading 7-5 at the top of the sixth, the Blue Devils defense made another three and out series. Robertson struck out the Bobcats first hitter, then the Blue Devils infielders caught back-to-back fly balls.

In the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded, Cailey Pervel connected with a pitch and got a double RBI play. The play increased PRC’s lead to 9-5. With two outs, bases were loaded again. DeVore was hit with a forth ball giving the Blue Devils a free run and increased the lead to 10-5.

At the top of the seventh, the Bobcats didn’t go away quietly as they hit a single run homerun. That was followed by the Lady Blue Devils defense sticking out the next hitter and catching a fly ball from the subsequent player to end to the game 10-6.

Statistically, the Lady Blue Devils had a total of 8 RBIs, Ashlyn Dean led the team with three. Bayli Cucinello and Jazmin Robertson combined to strike out 4 hitters.

Next, the Lady Blue Devils will travel to play the Lady Maroon Tide (12-5 overall 2-0 in district) this Tuesday March 29 at 6:30 p.m.