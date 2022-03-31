Lady Blue Devils drop the Lady Maroon Tide in first district match up

Tuesday, the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils and the Picayune Lady Maroon softball teams battled it out in their first district match. The Lady Blue Devils come out on top winning 8-1.

At the top of the first inning with two outs, the Lady Blue Devils scored three runs in a row. The first run started with Izzy Martin connecting with a pitch, giving enough time for Jade Bennett to triple home. Right after Ashlyn Dean knocked the ball almost over the right wall, Martin had an open window to double home. Then Jazmin Robertson brought Dean home after putting the ball down center field. After the first inning the Lady Blue Devils led 3-0.

The bottom of the first was short lived for the Lady Maroon Tide offense. Even though some players stole a couple of bases they never made it across home plate before the team had its third out.

The Lady Blue Devils offensive run was also short lived in the top of the second inning. A quick three and out by the Lady Maroon included a strike out by Kyle Burnette, a fly ball caught by Kaigyn Kulas and a scoop and throw play to the first base for the third out.

At the bottom of the second, the Lady Maroon Tide had bases loaded with two outs before Katie Hedgepeth’s base hit and single RBI gave her team the first run of the night. The Lady Blue Devils then closed out the inning, only allowing that one score. The Blue Devils led 3-1.

Innings 3 through 5 were a defensive battle, featuring a lot of deep hits that were caught by outfielders and hustle plays from both teams’ infielders.

At the top of the sixth with the Lady Blue Devils at bat, a controversial call by the empire deeming a runner safe put the Lady Blue Devils in prime scoring position with another runner on first base. Following that play, they capitalized by getting a base run to first and scoring another runner from third base. That put the Lady Blue Devils up 4-1.

Baylee DeVore then took the plate and got an RBI. As the ball was live, she tried to steal second, during which Robertson stole home. With two outs and DeVore on second base, she decided to take advantage of a pitching error to steal third and then home, giving the Lady Blue Devils a 7-1 lead.

At the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Blue Devils defense picked up a double play before striking out a Lady Maroon Tide hitter to close the inning.

At the top of the seventh, the Lady Maroon Tide caught two deep fly balls. With two outs, the Blue Devils still found a way to score. With Dean on first and Robertson at bat she hit the ball deep to an open middle field, allowing Dean to triple home, giving PRC an 8-1 lead.

Statistically, the Lady Blue Devils had a total of five RBIs, and Bayli Cucinello struck out four batters.

Next, the Lady Blue Devils will host the Long Beach Bearcats (3-9-1 overall 1-1 in district) on Friday April 1, at 6:30. The Lady Maroon Tide will play go on the road and play the West Harrison Hurricanes (5-14overall 0-2 in district) on Thursday March 31.