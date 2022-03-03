Lady Blue Devils bounce back in second matchup against Bulldogs

Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils (2-2) softball team beat the Vancleave Bulldogs during Tuesday’s 7-3 win.

When these two teams first met on Feb. 21 the Bulldogs ran away with an 8-0 win.

Head Coach Tony Labella said it was one of his worst games as a PRC coach.

“Not only did we get shut out but we had 10 errors and we were just dominated from start to finish. It was a very disappointing game when we played them,” said Labella.

In their second meeting, the Lady Blue Devils flipped the script.

“I was very proud that we totally turned it around the next time we played against them.”

At the bottom of the first, Izzy Martin clocked in her second home run of the season in grand slam fashion. That gave the Lady Blue Devils an early 4-0 lead. They held on to that momentum and won the game 7-3.

“We didn’t play fantastically well but it was definitely way better than we played the last time… it was nice to get a little redemption,” said Labelle.

Statistics from the game include, Bayli Cucinello pitching seven innings allowing seven hits and one earned run with 2 BB and 7 Ks.

Eighth grader Vayli Cucinello pitched her second varsity game and had a complete game.

Jade Bennett also batted for two hits.

From now to next Tuesday the Lady Blue Devils will play six games.

PRC will start off at home against the Purvis Tornadoes (5-1) at 6 p.m.

Then on March 5, the Blue Devils will play the Poplarville Lady Hornets in the PRCC tournament in Poplarville.