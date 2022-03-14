Lady Blue Devils beat Pirates 13-0

Saturday afternoon, the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils softball team moved to 8-3 on the year after dominating the Pass Christian Pirates 13-0 in four innings. The height of the Blue Devils scoring run came in the third inning where they racked up seven runs.

At the bottom of the first, Baylee DeVore was first at bat for the Lady Blue Devils, and her effort resulted in 1-0 after getting on base then doubling to home from second. The Blue Devils scored another run from Carsyn Cacioppo after she stole home plate from third base. With two outs, the Blue Devils had a runner on third with Ashlyn Dean at bat; her hit got her on first base and allowed Jade Bennett to score from third. Then, Madison Smith’s hit nearly cleared the left wall but gave enough time for Dean to triple home. After receiving their third out the Lady Blue Devils led 4-0.

In the bottom of the third is when the lead was too much for the Pirates because the lady Blue Devils seemed unstoppable. A base hit by Cailey Pervel allowed Cacioppo to double from home for a 5-0 lead. Then with runners on third and second, Dean hit a dinger over the right for a home run. That put the Lady Blue Devils up 8-0 with no outs. The Lady Blue Devils continued to work the plate and load the bases with Bayli Cucinello at bat. Her single base hit allowed Kara Byrd to score for a 9-0 lead. With two outs Storme Boggs doubled home to increase the lead. Lastly DeVore added one run after stealing home. This gave the Lady Blue Devils an 11-0 lead before receiving their third out.

In the bottom of the forth the Blue Devils scored three more runs courtesy of Pervel, Dean and Bennett.

Statistics: Dean had four RBI’s and Madison Smith had three RBIs and as a team the Lady Blue Devils had eight total hits.

Next, the Lady Blue Devils played the New Hope Trojans on March 14 at West Harrison High School at 3 p.m.