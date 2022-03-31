Lady Bears split with host Hinds

After getting off to a strong start, picking up a 4-0 win in the opener of Tuesday’s road series at Hinds, the Lady Bears could not close the night with a win, falling to the Lady Eagles, 8-5 in Game 2.

“I’m pleased with where the girls were; we played hard, never gave up, never quit,” SMCC head coach Shea Johnson said. “We just literally came up short. I was not displeased with anyone’s effort.”

Both the Lady Bears (19-4, 6-4) and the Lady Eagles were jockeying for position through the first few innings. SMCC starter Jensen Gremillion was a thorn in the side of Hinds, striking out six through the first three innings.

In the fourth, the Lady Bears got into rhythm. Singles from Lilli Robertson and Mel Lewis gave the visitors baserunners, both of whom advanced when ensuing batter Bailey Buckley sacrificed them over with a bunt. Next up was Aundria Eirls who singled in both Robertson and Lewis, making it a 2-0 game.

During her next at bat in the sixth, Eirls made history with a solo home run. She not only set a new single season school record with her 10th home run of the season, but she also recorded her 40th run batted in, also a single season school record.

The 3-0 score stayed true until the following inning when Lewis singled to left, scoring Ashja Walker, increasing the lead for the visitors to 4-0. From there Gremillion shut down the Eagles for the remainder of the contest, preserving the win. She went the distance for Southwest striking out seven while giving up only four hits and four walks.

Eirls led the charge offensively with two hits a run scored and three RBI.

In Game 2, the Lady Bears struck first once again, this time in the second inning when Walker singled in Madi Smith before Sarah Stockstill scored on a wild pitch later in the evening. Lewis then capped-off the big inning with a two-run single putting the Lady Bears up 4-0.

Hinds immediately responded with three runs in the second, pulling withing one. The Eagles grabbed their first lead of the game in the fourth as a mistake plated two more Hinds runs before an RBI single added another giving the Eagles a 6-4 advantage.

Hinds added one more run as did Southwest on a Halee Jenkins RBI single, however, they could not add any more as the hosts secured the win in Game 2.

Lewis led the Lady Bears with a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Eirls made history once again in Game 2 extending her record of 23 consecutive game in which she reached base safely.

The Lady Bears return to action on Saturday hosting Holmes.