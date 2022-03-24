Kristen Seth Welsh

Graveside Funeral Services for Kristen Seth Gipson Welsh, age 42, of Wiggins, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:00 am at Union Baptist Cemetery.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union Baptist Church T-Ball Ministry, 1628 West Union Road, Carriere, MS 39426.