John Lopez, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

John Lopez, a fifth grade math teacher at Roseland Park Elementary, was named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Lopez has been teaching for the past decade within the Picayune School District. The past seven of those years have been at Roseland Park Elementary.

“What I love most about my job is interacting with everyone on campus. I love getting to know my fellow teachers, the office administrators and staff, custodians, cafeteria staff and especially the students,” Lopez said.

He added that the joy on everyone’s faces keeps him in high spirits, no matter the type of situation.

The most important thing he wants his students to learn while in his class is that they can do anything they set their minds to.

“I want every student to feel valued and to believe that with focused effort and positivity they can accomplish their goals in life,” Lopez said.

Something his students may not know about him is he can sometimes see the future.

“Many times I have seen the future in my dreams! Granted, the events aren’t hugely significant and only relate to my personal experience. But it blows my mind when unusual things occur in a dream and then take place in real life the following day,” he said.