Joan Babylon

Published 2:56 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Special to the Item

Joan Hosch Babylon, age 89, of Carriere, MS, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
A Memorial Mass will be held in her memory at 1:00 PM.
She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Joan’s memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stbernardmemorial.com for the Babylon family.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

