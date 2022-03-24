James Manning

Funeral service will be held Saturday March 26, 2022, 1pm., visitation from 11am., until 1pm., at Power House Deliverance Ministries, Picayune, MS., for James Edward “Ida” Manning age 59 of Picayune, MS. who died March 15, 2022, at his home. Ida was a native of Brookhaven MS.

Ida was a member of Greater Pleasant Valley Church, under the leadership of Rev. EL. Fox, he later joined, MT. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert L. Lander. Ida love people, never meet a stranger, he also enjoyed listening to he music, playing dominoes, and cards.

He leave to cherish his many memories: his loving and devoted mother: Ruby Manning, son: Travis Holloway, daughter-in-law Daneshia Smith Holloway, one sister: Martha (Pastor Kenneth) Baker, of Picayune, MS., two brothers: Charles (Hyenthia) Connley, of Picayune MS., and Johnny (Terry) Manning of Tacoma WA., loving and longtime friend Margaret Spikes, eight grandchildren, one great grandson, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Preceded him in death: father Johnny L. Manning. Burial at a later date, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.