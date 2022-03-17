James Hover

Graveside Services for James Britt Hover, age 69, of Slidell, LA, who passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Wesley Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

