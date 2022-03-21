Jacqueline Whitney Hover

Jacqueline Whitney Hover

March 16, 2022

Funeral Services for Jacqueline Whitney Hover, age 93, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Pearlington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Pearlington.

Burial will be in Napoleon Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Jim Allen will officiate the service.

