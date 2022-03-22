Jacqueline Hover

Funeral Services for Jacqueline Whitney Hover, age 93, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Pearlington.

Burial will be in Napoleon Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.