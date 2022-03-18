Iverson Molinar Picks Up NABC and USBWA All-District Honors
Published 3:20 pm Friday, March 18, 2022
STARKVILLE – Iverson Molinar collected National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District accolades.
Molinar was an All-District First-Team selection by both organizations. Mississippi State has had an All-District First-Team pick in three of the last four seasons. The Panama native is joined by Quinndary Weatherspoon (2018-19) and Reggie Perry (2019-20).
Molinar finished his junior season with double figures in all 34 games which was a program record for a single season. He racked up 595 points which gave him the eighth-best total in program history. Him and Ohio State’s E.J. Lindell are the only Power 5 players to score in double figures during every game his team has played in this season.
Molinar is one of three Power 5 players to rack up consecutive seasons of 500-plus points over the last two seasons. The others are Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. He also is one of nine Power 5 players with over 500 points and 100 assists this season.
Molinar sits at 1,279 career points which is 23rd in program history. He has piled up 19 career games of 20-plus points where the Bulldogs have gone 14-5. Molinar fired in 22 of his career-high 30 points during the second half and overtime at No. 12 Kentucky earlier this season.
Molinar has scored or assisted on 36.8 percent of State’s points this season. He has spent a majority of the season ranked among the SEC’s top 10 in points (17.5 – 3rd), field goal percentage (45.4 – 7th) and assists (3.59 – 12th).
2021-22 NABC All-District 20 First Team
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
2021-22 NABC All-District 20 Second Team
Colin Castleton, Florida
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
NABC Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
2021-22 USBWA All-District IV First Team
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Malachi Smith, Chattanooga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
K.J. Williams, Murray State
USBWA District IV Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
USBWA District IV Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
