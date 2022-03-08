ICC’s Fred Cleveland, Jr. earns All-Conference honor

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College sophomore guard Fred Cleveland, Jr. was named Second Team All-MACCC by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Tuesday.

The Chicago, Ill. native led the Indians in scoring last season averaging 17.3 points per game and scoring a total of 363 points.

Cleveland shot 47.5 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range and was a 69.4 percent free throw shooter. He also had 130 assists, 52 steals and five blocks.

He scored 25 plus points in five games including his career-high against Co-Lin when he had a triple-double of 35 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Indians finished the season 10-12 and competed in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

