ICC’s Demetria Shephard named to NJCAA All-Region 23 Team

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College sophomore guard Demetria Shephard was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 Team.

The Pontotoc native helped the Lady Indians to a 15-10 overall record and led the team in offensively by averaging 14.6 points per game and scoring 365 total points.

Shephard finished the season with 46 steals, 23 assists, 13 blocks and 99 total rebounds.

In career, Shephard scored 529 total points and averaged 13.5 points per game.

