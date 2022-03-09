Hornets split double-header at home against Jaguars

During Tuesday’s double-header, the Poplarville Hornets fell 11-4 to the Pope John Paul II Jaguars, but in game two the Hornets came back stinging. Poplarville shut the Jaguars out 11-0 in the first four innings and finished the game in five innings 11-1.

“In game one we didn’t play well enough to win, we shouldn’t of won, we didn’t win. Very uncharacteristically the things that we take pride on being good at, we didn’t do them.” Head Baseball Coach Slade Jones said. “We haven’t played that bad in a long time… but the good news is we were able to bounce back in game two and do all the things we typically do and do take pride in doing and the results were a lot different.”

In game one at the bottom of the fifth, Zack Smith hit a dinger over the right wall to bring he Hornets within 6-3 of the Jaguars’ lead. The Jaguars held on to win 11-4.

Jaden Holden, scored twice and Westins Shaw scored once contributing to the Hornets score.

In game two, the Hornets scored four runs in the first inning, three runs in the second and another four runs in the third inning. In the second inning Eli Goodwin had his own dinger over the wall putting the Hornets up 7-0. The Jaguars managed to get one run during the fifth inning to keep the score respectable.

Other contributors for the Hornets include single scores from Riley Passman, Joseph Blackney, Jayden Holden, Prenston Smith and Tristen Powe.

The Hornets move to 10-1 on the season and will head to Franklinton, La. to play the Franklinton Demons on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.