Gregory Pearson

Gregory Boyce Pearson of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the age of 67 in the comfort of his home.

 

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 12, 2022, at Union Baptist Church. Services to begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Bro. Buddy Sheriff with burial to follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

