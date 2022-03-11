God’s Great Creations

By Erlene Smith

Great is our Lord, and of great power; his understanding is infinite. Psalm 147:5.

Genesis 1:1 states: “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” The chapter goes on to explain in order how He created the earth. Verse 31a states, “And God saw every thing that he had made, and, behold, it was very good.”

God created mankind with unique identities. He created people so that not two people have the same finger prints. God knows us individually!

God knows even the number of hairs on our heads. Jesus speaking in Matthew 10:30 said, “But the very hairs of your head are all numbered.”

God’s greatness and wisdom is seen in the beautiful way He created nature. Not two snowflakes are alike. The seasons always come when it is time for them. In Genesis 1:16b, we read: “He made the stars also.” Psalm 147:4 tells us: “He counts the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names.”

When we look and see God’s greatness in his creations, we may say with the Psalmist: “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him?…Psalm 8:3-4.

Yet, God loved mankind enough to send his son, Jesus Christ, to live as a human to show his love for us, even to endure death on the cross that we might have an abundant life here on earth and a life eternal in Heaven with Him. God is truly great because of His wisdom in creating mankind and nature. For all who accept Jesus Christ as their Savior, He has a home prepared in Heaven; and then we shall see Him face to face!

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for giving us unique personal identities and for loving each of us. Help us to recognize Your greatness and live our lives for You.

Scripture KJV.