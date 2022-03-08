George Mitchell
Published 1:07 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Graveside Services for George S. “Steve” McDonald, age 80, of CarriereMS, who passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 in will be held Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Jerry Brown will officiate at the service.
A native of Piedmont, SC, he proudly served his country as a United States Marine, and he was a Truck Driver for Exxon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble G. McDonald and Bessie Coates McDonald.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Parker McDonald; his daughters, Kimberly Power and Traci DeWald; his step-son, Anthony Chopin; his step-daughter, Patricia Crosby; and 5 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons at 866-382-4253, or by mail to: The Gideons International Processing, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251