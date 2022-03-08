George Mitchell

Graveside Services for George S. “Steve” McDonald, age 80, of CarriereMS, who passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 in will be held Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10:00 am at New Palestine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Jerry Brown will officiate at the service.

A native of Piedmont, SC, he proudly served his country as a United States Marine, and he was a Truck Driver for Exxon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble G. McDonald and Bessie Coates McDonald.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Parker McDonald; his daughters, Kimberly Power and Traci DeWald; his step-son, Anthony Chopin; his step-daughter, Patricia Crosby; and 5 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com

Memorials may be made to The Gideons at 866-382-4253, or by mail to: The Gideons International Processing, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251