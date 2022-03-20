Gatskie, Middle School of Poplarville Student of the Week

Published 11:39 am Sunday, March 20, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

Hannah Gatskie, a student at Middle School of Poplarville, was named Student of the Week. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing Middle School of Poplarville’s Hannah Grace Gatskie as this week’s Student of the Week.

Gatskie is described by her teachers as the model student, who is always participating, always answering questions, and tries her best. She is a straight A student.

“If you’d ask for the perfect student, it’d be her,” said PMS teacher Lisa Dale.  “She makes my job easy.”

When Gatskie graduates from high school, she plans to attend Harvard or Yale University to study family law or architecture.

