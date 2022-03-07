Florida man sentenced to nearly 9 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Mississippi

Gulfport, Miss. – A Florida man was sentenced to 107 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to information presented to the Court, on February 24, 2021, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle driven by Vincente Aguirre, 30, in Jackson County, Mississippi. There was also a passenger, Ross Alger Medlin, in the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped for following too closely. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of over 400 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Aguirre and Medlin were taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that Aguirre and Medlin had traveled to Texas from Florida to obtain the methamphetamine and were returning to Florida at the time of the traffic stop. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Lab for analysis. The analysis indicated that the substance was in fact methamphetamine.

Aguirre pled guilty on September 28, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Medlin also pled guilty and is scheduled for sentencing on April 12, 2022.

The FBI and Ocean Springs Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner is prosecuting the case.