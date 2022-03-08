Flanagan named All-MACCC again

PERKINSTON — For the second straight year, Mississippi Gulf Coast scoring machine Melvion Flanagan is picking up awards.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard from Alexandria, La., has earned All-MACCC First Team honors, the conference announced Tuesday morning.

“What can I say about Melvion?” Gulf Coast coach Tim Ryan said. “He had a tremendous season for us. Whenever you needed a basket, Mel could get it for you.”

Flanagan finished third in the MACCC by averaging 20.6 points, the 20th-best in the NJCAA this season. He was eighth in steals at 1.9 per game and also grabbed 4.2 rebounds a contest.

Flanagan scored 20 or more points in 17 games, including a stretch of six straight conference games starting with the beginning of the spring semester. He twice had his season-high in that stretch with 27 at Coahoma and at Hinds.

He registered a season-high four steals against East Central and at Bishop State. His season-best rebounding effort was eight at Baton Rouge.

Flanagan was named to the All-MACCC South First Team as a freshman and earned a spot on the All-Region 23 team.

