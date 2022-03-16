Exceptional teachers recognized at Poplarville School District

During Monday’s meeting of the Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees, the Board recognized the administrator and teachers of the year.

Administrator of the Year was awarded to Sonya Garrett, Principal of Poplarville Lower Elementary. She has been the school’s principal for over three years and served as assistant principal prior to that. Before arriving at PLE, Garrett served for 23 years at Poplarville Junior High and Middle School of Poplarville as a teacher and librarian.

Teacher of the Year at Poplarville Lower Elementary was awarded Presley Seal. Upper Elementary Teacher of the Year was awarded to Aly Knight. Poplarville High School’s Teacher of the Year was awarded to Brad Wells and Teacher of the Year at Middle School of Poplarville was awarded to Lisa Dale. Dale was also named District Teacher of the Year.

After the teacher recognition, the Board moved forward with the agenda approving motions to apply for three grants, including the Operation Round-Up grant, a grant from Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation and the USTA Court Resurface grant to secure funds for the improvement of tennis courts at the high school.

In other business, the Board accepted two bids, one from Richton Tie and Timber for the sale of timber and another for the artificial turf project contract with Sports Contractors Unlimited. The Poplarville football field is currently being remodeled with new turf. That work is projected for completion in late July. Then the crews will shift to the baseball and softball fields where turf on those fields will be ready by the 2022-23 spring season.

The Board also approved the Emergency Agreement for Psychological Evaluations Services with Kristi Mong. Mong will be provide testing services for students who may need that service.

In other business the Board approved a motion to advertise for open positions for the 2022-2023 school year. Lastly the Board approved the February payroll in the amount of $1.3 million and claims docket in the amount of $18,139. The Board ended the meeting by going into executive session to discuss pending litigation.