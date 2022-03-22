For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, . John 3:16

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church. A walk-thru visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th from 5-7 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, March 26th from 11:30-12:30 at the church. Dr. Michael Kelly.

Evelyn Marcella Pierce was born on April 17, 1965, to the late Julius Oscar Bickham and Minnie Dillon in Independence, LA. On March 16, 2022, God called home one of his strong and faithful servant at the age of 56.

Evelyn was educated at O.W Dillon School in Kentwood, LA. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Pierce in 1981. To this union five daughters was born. The family moved to Picayune, MS in 1994.

She was employed at the Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Picayune, MS as a Dietary Cook. She loved cooking and her culinary skills were superb. She worked at the Rehabilitation Center for many years until her health failed.

Evelyn joined St. Matthew Baptist Church in Picayune, MS, where she became a faithful member of the choir. She loved singing and praising God.

Evelyn enjoyed a few of her favorite hobbies; shopping and cooking. She loved to shop and was fashion savvy, “a fashionista” when it came to her style of suits and hats. She loved cooking and watching her favorite television show, “Wheel of Fortune”.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Julius Oscar Bickham; husband, Charles Pierce; grandparents, Herman and Anna Holden; three brothers, Eric, Julius, and Chris Bickman.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving mother, Minnie Dillon; five daughters, Nakecia Pierce, Alexis (Marcus) Harry, Bianca (Pierre) Estes, LaErnika Pierce, and LaTerrika Pierce; two grandchildren, Charlisia Pierce and Jacoby Pierce; three brothers, Albert Smith, Clyde Smith and Delverix Bickman; two sisters: Mitzi (Martin)Monnie and Hephestra Brumfield. two sisters in laws: Carolyn Goodlett and Bernadette (Gregory) McClure; one brother-in-law, James (Cleopatra)Goodlett; two aunts, Doretha Tate and Ethel Ross; three god-children: Dalveon Green, Tiana Jackson and Tadarius Holloway; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. She will truly be missed.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed throughout all services.

Interment will be in New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home