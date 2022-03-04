EMCC cheerleading to hold stunt clinics in advance of April 30 tryouts

SCOOBA — In advance of scheduled April 30 cheerleading tryouts for the 2022-23 academic year, East Mississippi Community College will be holding two additional cheerleading stunt clinics on the Scooba campus.

With upcoming EMCC cheer stunt clinics rescheduled for Sunday, March 27 (2-6 p.m.) and added for Wednesday, April 27 (3-6 p.m.), interested tryout participants who have not already participated in previously held EMCC stunt clinics this year must attend at least one of the upcoming clinics in order to participate in the scheduled April 30 cheer tryouts. EMCC’s stunt clinics and cheer tryouts will be held at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum in Scooba.

East Mississippi’s cheer stunt clinics are open to graduating male and female high school seniors as well as college transfer students with eligibility remaining.

Along with a $20 registration fee per individual to be paid in cash or by check made payable to the EMCC Development Foundation, interested EMCC cheer stunt clinic participants must submit a completed registration form and a signed clinic/tryout waiver.

Information on EMCC’s upcoming stunt clinics and cheer tryouts, including registration and waiver forms, can be found online at www.EMCCAthletics.com. Completed forms should be sent to EMCC cheerleading coach Danielle McDade via email at cheer@eastms.edu.