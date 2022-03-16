Elizabeth Zeringue, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Elizabeth Zeringue, a science teacher at Pearl River Central Middle School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Zeringue has been teaching at Pearl River Central Middle School for the past 11 years. Her favorite aspect of teaching is interacting with students and being able to encourage their interest in science.

“Connecting the content of their life, making the students smile at least once during the day and even having conversations about their middle school life are all important aspects of my day,” Zeringue said.

“The most important thing I want students to take away from my class is for them to feel loved and accepted. I try to show them every day that even if you mess up, you are still amazing. You are still worthy. I also want them to walk away with a desire to learn. I want them to push for knowledge in whatever topic sparks their interest.” Zeringue said.

Something her students may not know about her is that she is pretty awesome at throwing axes.