Dorothy Lumpkin

Funeral Services for Dorothy N Lumpkin, age 90, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 12:00 PM at George Ford Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, March 11, 2022, from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM at George Ford Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in George Ford Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Tommy Hudnall will officiate the service.

Dorothy, who was called “Granny” by family and friends, was called home to Heaven on March 8th, 2022 to be with her Lord and loved ones that went before her. She was born and raised Dorothy Taylor in Carriere, MS. and married her sweetheart Bennie Lumpkin. Bennie joined the Army and they traveled the world, during which time they had 5 daughters. They were married 63 years before Bennie was called to Heaven.

Dorothy enjoyed being a homemaker and took pride in raising her daughters, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. No one could make her smile like they could. She taught her family to love the Lord, and to love one another.

She was an active member of George Ford Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: 5 daughters: Linda Murdock and husband Gene, Shirley Murphy, Edna Schommer and husband Edward, Brenda Ruiz and husband Paul and Peggy Fortenberry and husband Kenny: her 12 grandchildren: Jeffery, Jennifer, Justin, Daniel, Adam, Eddie, Regina, Brandon, Courtney, Will, Paul, and Kristy: and 21 great grandchildren: her brother, Harold Taylor.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com