Funeral Services for Susan Diane Wilson, age 59, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Seth Stanley and Dr. Tony Lambert will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she retired from the Naval Oceanographic Office after 36 years of service. Since retirement, Diane enjoyed ministering to the Senior Adults at First Baptist Church of Picayune, where she was an active member. Diane enjoyed traveling to visit her nieces and nephews, whom she loved like her own. She also loved antique shopping, and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Earl Wilson and Leonora “Nonie” Wilson.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Steven (Anita) Wilson; her sisters, Lori (Brian) Lee and Marcia (Jay) Fleck; her nieces and nephews, Kristen (Jonathan) Stockstill, Anthony Lee, Stephanie (Jared) Williams, Emily Lee, and Alyssa Fleck; and her great nieces and great nephew, Julianne Stockstill, Jentry Stockstill, Jancey Stockstill, Greyson Williams, and Harper Williams.

Pallbearers will be Brian Lee, Anthony Lee, Jared Williams, Jay Fleck, Greg Doggett, and Buddy Brannon.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com