Visitation Memorial Services for Darrell Anthony Shepherd, age 71, of Picayune, MS who passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Alabama, he was a Tug Boat Captain. Darrell was dearly loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He was a great person who was always there for his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Derringer Shepherd and J. B. Shepherd; daughter, Jamie Shepherd; sisters, Betty Herring, Brenda Artigues, Delores Frickey, Faye Raby, and Patricia Coludrovich; brothers, J.B. Shepherd Jr.and Wayne Shepherd.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Taylor Shepherd; daughter, Lillie Christine Marie (Brett) Ard; sons, Darrell Anthony Shepherd Jr., A.J. (Amanda) Pace, Darrin Shepherd, Daniel (Amy) Shepherd, Andy (Stephanie) Shepherd, Jay (Bethany) Shepherd, Michael (Megan) Ard, and Joshua (Alexia) Ard; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Drawdy, Bobbie Sullivan, and Rita Frickey; nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

