Darrell Anthony Shepherd

Published 3:53 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

Visitation Memorial Services for Darrell Anthony Shepherd, age 71, of Picayune, MS who passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Alabama, he was a Tug Boat Captain. Darrell was dearly loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He was a great person who was always there for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Derringer Shepherd and J. B. Shepherd; daughter, Jamie Shepherd; sisters, Betty Herring, Brenda Artigues, Delores Frickey, Faye Raby, and Patricia Coludrovich; brothers, J.B. Shepherd Jr.and Wayne Shepherd.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Taylor Shepherd; daughter, Lillie Christine Marie (Brett) Ard; sons, Darrell Anthony Shepherd Jr., A.J. (Amanda) Pace, Darrin Shepherd, Daniel (Amy) Shepherd, Andy (Stephanie) Shepherd, Jay (Bethany) Shepherd, Michael (Megan) Ard, and Joshua (Alexia) Ard; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Drawdy, Bobbie Sullivan, and Rita Frickey; nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

