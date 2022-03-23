Dakota Lee and Julianah Overstreet named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After a pair of incredible weeks on the diamond, Dakota Lee (Purvis) and Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) have been selected as Forrest General Wildcats of the week.

DAKOTA LEE

Lee threw a gem against rival and then No. 16 Jones College in his lone start of the week. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings against the Bobcats, striking out four batters and allowing just four hits. He didn’t walk a batter in the game.

This season Lee holds a 2-0 record and 20 1/3 innings pitched. He has a 3.54 ERA and has struck out 11 batters against five walks.

JULIANAH OVERSTREET

Overstreet was on fire at the plate last week in doubleheaders against then No. 9 Northwest and No. 3 Jones College. The dual-sport athlete hit a staggering .455 in the four games while tallying five hits, one double, one homer, three RBIs, three walks and one walk.

In 19 games played, Overstreet has a .327 batting average, 17 hits, four doubles, seven RBIs, three walks and one stolen base.

UP NEXT

The Pearl River baseball and softball teams return to action Wednesday against East Central. Softball will travel to Decatur to take on the Warriors at 3 p.m. and baseball will host ECCC at Dub Herring Park for a 3 p.m. doubleheader.

TUNE IN

Softball will be livestreamed at ECCCLive.com and baseball can be viewed at PRCCMedia.com/Gold.



PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)

Oct. 4: Sydney Spataro (women’s soccer) and Durron Myers (men’s soccer)

Oct. 11: Leah Draine (volleyball) and Tony Brown (football)

Oct. 18: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Justin Jefferson (football)

Oct. 25: Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (women’s soccer) and Alex Emery (men’s soccer)

Nov. 2: Bailey Smith (women’s soccer) and Zach Jones (football)

Nov. 8: Bryanna Taylor (women’s basketball) and Ryley Smith (men’s soccer)

Nov. 15: Gabby Collier (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

Dec. 14: Keshunti Nichols (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

Jan. 10: Dylan Brumfield (men’s basketball)

Jan. 17: Marcavia Shavers (women’s basketball) and Jaronn Wilkens (men’s basketball)

Jan. 24: Tristen Washington (women’s basketball) and Earl Smith, Jr (men’s basketball)

Jan. 31: Tristen Washington (women’s basketball) and J.D. Allen (men’s basketball)

Feb. 7: Keshunti Nichols (women’s basketball) and Ankerion Gross (men’s basketball)

Feb. 14: Brinson Anne Rogers (softball) and D.K. Donaldson (baseball)

Feb. 21: Brinson Anne Rogers (softball) and Tate Parker (baseball)

Feb. 28: Hannah Miller (softball) and Leif Moore (baseball)

March 7: Brandy Scott (women’s basketball) and Jaronn Wilkens (men’s basketball)

